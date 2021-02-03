Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 23.1% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $33.66 million and $89.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00753399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

