thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $10.01. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3,946,221 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.23 ($9.68).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.35.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

