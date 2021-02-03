TigerCash Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. TigerCash has a total market cap of $352,064.42 and approximately $2.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00399146 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

