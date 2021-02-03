Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.56. 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

