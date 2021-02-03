Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.95

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.