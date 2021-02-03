Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.97. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 44,795 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tiptree by 568.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

