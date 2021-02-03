Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.13. Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 235,402 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$289.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9682493 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

