Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.24. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 66,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

