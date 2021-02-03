Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.24. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 66,893 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a PE ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.41.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.