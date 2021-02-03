Tokenbox (TBX) Hits Market Cap of $181,906.46

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 71% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $181,906.46 and approximately $4,240.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.01126657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.92 or 0.04600399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

