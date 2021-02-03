TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $967,430.78 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $967,430.78 and $318,730.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.38 or 1.00132830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029798 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,938,563 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

