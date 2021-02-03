Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 3.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 192,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.65 per share, with a total value of $39,980.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680 shares of company stock worth $45,118. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,709. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

