Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.64. 429,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 722,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

