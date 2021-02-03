TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.15% of TowneBank worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

