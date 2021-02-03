TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) shares fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TULLF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TP ICAP in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

