TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,944,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $20,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 237,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 265.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

