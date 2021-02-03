Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average volume of 1,912 call options.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

