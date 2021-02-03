Traders Buy Large Volume of Park Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,824 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,646% compared to the average volume of 207 put options.

Shares of PK traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,659. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.