Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,106 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,874% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 18,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,391. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

