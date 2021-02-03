Traders Purchase Large Volume of NiSource Put Options (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,683 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 78,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. NiSource has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after buying an additional 3,292,235 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

