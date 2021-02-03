Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Transcat stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 8,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $769,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

