Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.
Transcat stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 8,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.
TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
