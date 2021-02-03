Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $40.75. 212,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 36,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $769,367 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

