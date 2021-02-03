TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Head to Head Survey

TransCoastal (OTCMKTS:TCEC) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransCoastal and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCoastal 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroChina 2 4 5 0 2.27

PetroChina has a consensus target price of $40.45, suggesting a potential upside of 32.15%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than TransCoastal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of TransCoastal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCoastal and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.15 $6.61 billion $3.59 8.53

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than TransCoastal.

Risk & Volatility

TransCoastal has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCoastal and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCoastal N/A N/A N/A PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71%

Summary

PetroChina beats TransCoastal on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCoastal

TransCoastal Corporation, an energy development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It holds interests in approximately 100 acquired or divested wells; and 200 undeveloped locations covering an area of approximately 6000 acres of leased oil and gas property located primarily in the panhandle area of west Texas. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

