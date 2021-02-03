Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.73. 1,121,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 976,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.