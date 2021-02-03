TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $425.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 165.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

