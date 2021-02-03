Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.40. 1,582,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 590,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.