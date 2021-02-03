Trend Aggregation ESG ETF (BATS:TEGS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation ESG ETF (BATS:TEGS)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.88. 1,299 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.