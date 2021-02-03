Trias (TRY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $157,379.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trias

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

