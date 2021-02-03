Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Trimble by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 154,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 179,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

