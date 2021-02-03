Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.