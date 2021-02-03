Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.33-5.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60.
Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 545,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.
In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,880. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
