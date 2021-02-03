Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 12,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 463.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,538 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

