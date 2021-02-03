Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $622.00

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 622 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.13), with a volume of 142964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.64).

The company has a market cap of £289.73 million and a P/E ratio of 53.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 495.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

About Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.