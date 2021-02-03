Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

TRRSF opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $73.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC began coverage on Trisura Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.