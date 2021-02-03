Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $657.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

