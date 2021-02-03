True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Market Capitalization Tops $246,928.98

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $246,928.98 and $9,693.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00064260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00240609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039019 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

