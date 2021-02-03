TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $976,832.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

