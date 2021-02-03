TrueFlip Market Capitalization Hits $936,085.88 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $936,085.88 and approximately $1,087.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.