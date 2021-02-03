Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 49,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 63,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,050. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

