Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Head to Head Analysis

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 23.57% 10.44% 0.89% Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truist Financial 0 11 10 0 2.48

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $49.26, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $171.73 billion 1.31 $45.18 billion N/A N/A Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.73 $3.22 billion $4.37 11.78

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,177 domestic institutions and 428 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

