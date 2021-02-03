Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

