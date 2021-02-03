Truist Securiti Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

