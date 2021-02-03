Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $125.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,952.51 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,626,913.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,003 shares of company stock worth $11,391,530. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

