Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

