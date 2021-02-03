Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $86.07 million and $4.96 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

