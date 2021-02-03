TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.01 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $65.01 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00236665 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00039591 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,437,565 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars.

