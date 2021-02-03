TrustVerse Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $748,248.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

