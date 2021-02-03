Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

