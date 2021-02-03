TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.45 and last traded at C$41.33. 52,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 232,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.04.

