Tufton Capital Management Acquires 5,343 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 467,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

