Tufton Capital Management Buys 3,874 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

PM traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

